Suara.com – Komika Kiky Saputri recently became the talk of netizens after expressing her frustration regarding her roasting of presidential candidate Ganjar Pranowo being omitted many times on the Lapor Pak! which was broadcast on national private television.

Kiky then revealed several roasting materials that should not be brought to Ganjar Pranowo. He conveyed this in a tweet on his personal Twitter (or X) social media.

Through this upload, Kiky admitted that he had given up on making roasting for one of the presidential candidates.

“Her observation was half dead. She stayed up late for 2 days. Eh, it was cut at will,” wrote Kiky via his personal Twitter (or X) account.

“Hahaha, I thought so. I’m sorry friends, I won’t have to do it again next time.”

The woman admitted that a lot of the roasting material was then cut after it was broadcast on television. Even though he didn’t clearly mention the name, netizens immediately knew what the comic meant.

The event, which will air on October 24 2023, will feature a guest star, namely the presidential candidate, Ganjar Pranowo. The broadcast only featured three minutes of roasting material.

Seeing many netizens asking questions about this, Kiky also said that previously the production team had informed them of several materials that should not be discussed regarding Ganjar Pranowo.

First, he said, the team informed them of several things that should not be brought into the roasting material, including Wadas, U20 and touching on family matters.

“One, the team was informed that it should not be discussed: Wadas, U-20 and family. So I didn’t discuss it,” he wrote.

Apart from that, Kiky was also asked not to offend other presidential candidate areas. However, he was surprised to see that material about Gibran was being broadcast.

“Two, it’s not permissible to nudge other parties. How come the bit about ‘Mas Gibran crossing the road’ was even shown? Meanwhile the roasting of him was cut?”

The 30-year-old comic’s post was immediately flooded with comments from netizens. Not infrequently they are curious about why this issue should not be raised.

“Wow, there is a directive not to discuss certain things? There are authoritarian seeds in it,” commented a netizen.

Apart from that, other netizens questioned the presence of the presidential candidate appearing at the Report Pak!

“Then why is he appearing on the show?” write another account.

As for netizens who commented differently.

“Points that cannot be discussed mean problematic things,” wrote another account.

