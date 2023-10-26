Not everywhere, but here VW will stop selling cars with a combustion engine.

Naturally aspirated engines are disappearing. The diesel disappears. Large engines with many cylinders are disappearing. There is a clear pattern observable. The electric car is gaining ground and the PHEV appears to be replacing the combustion engine. And ultimately everyone knows that the PHEV will also be replaced by an electric motor.

Of course, it will differ per brand and market that traditional car brands will stop using traditional pop engines. There are of course brands like Tesla that only sell EVs simply because that is their thing. It is a bit more difficult for mainstream brands, even though the future is quite clear. It is quite difficult to make money with an EV due to the high development costs and low sales.

VW stops selling combustion engines

In that respect, it is good that Volkswagen will stop selling cars with a combustion engine in 2024. Yes, that will be next year. As you can see from the tagline, it is not the case for all markets. No, Volkswagen will stop selling combustion engine cars in Norway and Norway alone in 2024.

That is not surprising, because that country committed itself very early to a transition to electric cars. The government has achieved this through financial incentives. Ironically, they were able to finance this by selling oil that ‘happens’ to be on the Norwegian coast. It’s nice to make policy with windfalls.

Norwegian Volkswagen salespeople

Will much change for Norwegian Volkswagen salespeople? That’s not too bad, because Volkswagen Noorwagen already focuses strongly on the ID model line. There are only a few Volkswagens available with a combustion engine, namely the Golf, T-Roc and Amarok plus a few commercial vehicles. You can’t get models like the Arteon, Polo, T-Cross and Touareg there.

In other countries, Volkswagen will continue to supply the combustion engine for a while. However, keep in mind that Norway is a forerunner for other countries and that we are now doing what they did there five years ago. So don’t be surprised that this message will apply to the Netherlands in the not too distant future.

Via: Electrek

This article VW will stop selling combustion engine cars in 2024 first appeared on Ruetir.