What is the capacity of the battery of a VW ID.3 after 100,000 km?

An electric car has its advantages, but all disadvantages are (almost all) due to the battery. They are enormous, extremely heavy, very expensive and degrade quickly. A fuel tank has considerably less difficulty with this.

Now you have the advantage that with an electric car – provided you can charge it at home – you always drive away with a full battery. And it is also often possible to charge the car at the office (or workplace).

And compared to 10 years ago, loading is considerably faster than before. So just fifteen minutes on the fast charger and you already have a decent range.

Relegation

Perhaps the biggest challenge is battery degradation. If you buy an EV new, that doesn’t matter to you. But if you buy a 5-year-old one with a ton of money on it, it is something you should take into account. Just like with your smartphone, the car’s battery continues to diminish.

This means that you cannot get as far on a full battery. But what about the Volkswagen ID.3? This electric Volkswagen is very popular and in the Netherlands it falls under the SEPP scheme for used cars. So useful to know.

Battery capacity VW ID3

The Germans from the ADAC (the ANWB in the eastern neighbours) have just sorted that out. If you think that German cars often get off to a good start, that’s exactly right.

Because they are very impressed by the Volkswagen ID.3 and its battery. They drove the ID.3 in Pro S version for a while. What is called: they have traveled a ton with it! The battery of this car has a capacity of 77 kWh.

After two and a half years of hard driving and heavy charging, the ADAC went to see what was left of the battery pack. Well, that wasn’t too bad, because 93% of the original capacity was still available.

The ID.3 is certainly not intended for the mileage eater, but we know few people who drive 100,000 km in 2.5 years. So in that respect it is simply possible. And battery degradation does not necessarily have to be an obstacle.

Well above target

Volkswagen itself states that the battery should still have about 70% capacity left after 160,000 km. In this case it seems that the battery of the tested car will be available easily.

You might suspect the ADAC of sparing the car, but the opposite is true. For most of the past 2.5 years, the ID3 has been powered by a fast charger.

And yes, the ADAC then continued to 100%. Fast charging and charging up to 100% can sometimes accelerate degradation. The ADAC advises owners of an ID.3 to install all updates as much as possible. These have resulted in noticeable differences.

For example, there was an update that slightly increased the power. The software updates have had a major effect, especially over short distances and at low temperatures. On average, the test panel achieved about 400 km on a battery. Not wrong, right?

