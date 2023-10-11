Antitrust investigation against Vueling

The Competition and Market Guarantor Authority has started an investigation against the airline Vueling Airlines. The proceeding, we read in a note, concerns the methods for determining the price of additional paid services for hand luggage.



According to the Antitrust the company does not provide clear information on the fact that the price of additional hand luggage services varies depending on the purchase channel (web or app). Furthermore, the device used by the consumer would be used as a parameter to proceed with customer profiling and then differentiate the price.

Therefore, in the opinion of the Authority, these behaviors could lead to incomplete, non-transparent and omissive information on the related price definition methods when purchasing the baggage transport service, differentiated between web and app as well as based on the use of different devices.

Subscribe to the newsletter