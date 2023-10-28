October 26, 2023

VR46, Pablo Nieto is unbalanced on the World fight

In the press conference to present the Thai GP, the team manager of the Ducati Mooney VR46 Pablo Nieto also spoke on the microphones of “Sky Sport MotoGp”, who spoke about the championship fight and the possibilities of its rider Marco Bezzecchi.

“It’s difficult to fight against the official teams, but we’re missing nothing, we never know what could happen between now and the end. I hope we can get to Valencia with a championship still open, even if we’re a little far from the top” he the Ducati VR46 team manager made his debut.

“There are still many points available and we have to fight until the end and see what can happen. In fact we are fighting against two Ducati factory teams, so for us it is important to be so close to them” continued the former Spanish rider .

“Bezzecchi made a big step forward when he raced with us in Moto2, he believes in himself a lot, he always believes in it, this is very important, he always tries to do the best race possible, he continues to push until the end” commented Pablo Nieto .

©Getty Images