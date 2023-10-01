29 September 2023

The words of Marco Bezzecchi

Marco Bezzecchi achieved direct qualification for Q2 in the Japanese Grand Prix, which takes place on the Motegi circuit. Riding the Ducati DesmosediciGP of the Mooney VR46 Racing Team, Marco set the fifth overall time (1’43.945) and just 4 tenths of a second behind the leaders (Binder, 1’43.489 ed.).

Already at ease in the morning session (P3, 1:45.510), the ‘Bez’ made a good step forward in the afternoon free practice in which he managed to further close the gap from the strongest group.

“Like every Friday, the objective is to achieve direct access to Q2 – underlined Bezzecchi to the team’s official channels -. I am satisfied with this, but I still have a lot to do on race pace and also on the flying lap. We work hard and Let’s wait for the weather. Maybe it will rain tomorrow, if so, we will all be on the same level and will face qualifying as best we can. At the moment, the crucial point to work on is braking confidence. For me, a key aspect in managing the race.”

©Mooney VR46 Racing Team