October 29, 2023

VR46, Marco Bezzecchi doesn’t enjoy fourth place

Marco Bezzecchi is unable to enjoy his fourth place in Thailand: “A great brawling race, I enjoyed it, it’s just a shame about the finish, I hoped something would happen between the top three, obviously I’m joking…”.

The VR46 driver moved up from eleventh position after a bad start: “I didn’t start well, I found myself in the middle of the group, I had a couple of contacts and I had to recover. In these situations it’s impossible to try to manage the tire , I gave everything, but with the hard at the back I was still able to finish the race while remaining competitive.”

“I lost a lot of time with overtaking and when I got to fourth place the others were far ahead. I suffered more than expected with my shoulder, now let’s go home and recover as much as possible for the grand finale. We can do well.”

©Getty Images