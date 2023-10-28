October 27, 2023

Luca Marini’s words after FP2 of the Buriram GP

After obtaining fifth place in FP2 and gaining access to Q2, Ducati Mooney VR46 rider Luca Marini spoke openly about his feelings ahead of qualifying.

“For tomorrow we have to put everything together and aim to do a perfect lap in qualifying. On a physical level, I struggle more on the time attack than on the long run. I don’t have enough strength, but it’s an aspect that doesn’t damage me during the race. Our goal is to try to place ourselves in the first two rows, but it won’t be easy, because Yamaha, Ducati and Aprilia are very fast” began the Ducati rider Mooney VR46.

“Overall it was a good day. I felt quite good on the bike straight away. We need to work on the last phase of braking and corner entry where there is a lot of room for improvement. The ranking is really short and the level here is very high” added Luca Marini.

©Mooney VR46 Racing Team