October 29, 2023

VR46, Luca Marini: “I struggled to finish the race”

Luca Marini commented with some bitterness on his seventh place in the MotoGP Grand Prix: “A complicated race, especially the last 7/8 laps when I had no more rubber. The potential shown yesterday was very good, but not enough to the podium today.”

“I was struggling when entering corners, the bike wouldn’t stop and I struggled to get to the finish line,” continued the VR46 rider.

In any case, for Valentino Rossi’s brother it was a weekend not to be wasted: “I couldn’t keep up with the leaders and I had to give up ground, a shame. But overall, considering my condition, a good weekend. Let’s continue like this.”

©Getty Images