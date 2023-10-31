30 October 2023

VR46: Luca Marini comments on the surprising rumors about his future

After the Thailand GP, VR46 team rider Luca Marini briefly commented on the surprising rumors linking him to Honda as Marc Marquez’s replacement.

“It makes me very happy, these rumors make me happy – admitted Valentino Rossi’s brother -. However, I have a contract with the Mooney VR46 team and I have no clauses”.

“However, I am very happy, we are doing an excellent job with the team and in 2024 we will achieve even more important goals.”

For the vacant seat of Marc Marquez on pole there would be Fabio Di Giannantonio, who commented crypticly: “We are working for the future and I hope to be able to give you good news. I believe that something very good will happen soon, but I’m in no hurry. I want to work in these ten days at home to prepare for the future, and perhaps I will be able to tell you something more in Malaysia”.

