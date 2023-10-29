October 28, 2023

The words of Luca Marini and Marco Bezzecchi after the Sprint

Luca Marini and the Mooney VR46 Racing Team achieved their fourth podium of the season (the third in the Sprint, to which add P2 at the GP of the Americas ed.) signing third place under the checkered flag of the Sprint in Thailand. Another good placing for Marco Bezzecchi, sixth at the finish line and third in the general classification with 297 points.

After a practically perfect start from P2 on the grid aboard the Ducati Desmosedici GP, Luca keeps the pace of the group fighting for the podium, demonstrating the excellent step forward made in free practice in the morning. He rises to 155 points, thus confirming eighth place in the general ranking.

A more tiring sprint for Marco, however, who suffers from the high local temperatures. Fourth at the start, he is unable to move up the rankings, he fights in the Top5 for the entire duration of the race before giving up right at the end.

“Today practically everything went right: I started very well, I held second position – underlined Marini to the team’s official channels -. I knew that with Brad (Binder ed.) behind me I wouldn’t have an easy life. I hoped he would suffer more trail on the front tire, instead he always braked very, very hard. I’m happy, it’s the second podium in the Sprint in three consecutive races, it means we’re working well. Tomorrow will be another story, with the tough one behind, the management It will be different. It won’t be easy, but we will try.”

“Not an easy day today, I suffered more than expected on a physical level – admitted Marini -. I struggled a lot straight away, even at the start where I lost a lot of ground. Then in such a fast race it’s complicated to move up the rankings and at the At the start I can’t do any more. Almost immediately my front tire overheated, I had to manage myself so as not to make too many mistakes. Tomorrow will be a different story: on the long run, considering the pace, I’m proportionately less worried about the ache”.