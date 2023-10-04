Volvo and StoreDot have teamed up to create solid-state batteries that charge in record time: just 5 minutes are enough to obtain 150 kilometers of range. However, this innovation also has a big problem.

The automotive industry is experiencing an unprecedented transformation thanks to constant advances in electric cars. These have begun to add innovative features that far surpass their combustion counterparts in terms of performance, safety, range, and much more.

One of the keys to making electric vehicles practical and efficient lies in the development of advanced batteries. They are fundamental components that largely determine autonomy, but above all the charging speed.

Toyota has taken a crucial step by introducing its first solid-state battery, capable of providing an astonishing 1,500 kilometers of range. This milestone marks the beginning of a new era in the industry.

However, the Japanese brand is not alone in this revolution. Volvo, the well-known Swedish company, has decided to join the race for next-generation battery innovation. And, for this, the company has introduced its own version of solid-state technology, with a particular focus on ultra-fast charging.

Volvo enters the race to develop the best solid-state batteries

Volvo

This innovation is the result of close collaboration with StoreDot, an Israeli battery development company. Both companies have invested their resources to obtain fast battery charging technology that offers approximately 160 kilometers of autonomy with just five minutes of charging.

Of course, This breakthrough could dramatically change the way we view electric car charging and eliminate one of the main concerns of users who are undecided about making the jump to these cars, and that has to do with the duration of the recharge.

It should be noted that StoreDot has used cutting-edge technology, as well as proprietary silicon-dominant anode software, to achieve faster charging speeds and less battery degradation over hundreds of recharge cycles.

Volvo and the Israeli company are moving forward at a steady pace, with the intention that these solid-state batteries with ultra-fast charging will be ready for production sometime in 2024. This means that it is not that distant a date and we could see the first cars Volvo electric cars with this technology incorporated sometime in 2025.

StoreDot

However, despite the exciting advances, there is one major challenge facing solid-state batteries: charging infrastructure. While electric cars may promise to go long distances on a single charge, charging speed is an aspect that largely depends on the compatible and available charging stations.

Most homes will not have the ability to charge batteries at the rate these advanced technologies allow.and that will be a great drawback to compete in the market.

This means that while Volvo and other cars may have impressive ranges, the ability to take advantage of it will ultimately depend on the availability of charging stations that can provide ultra-fast charging speeds, of which there won’t be many, at least not from start.

Solid-state batteries and ultra-fast charging can transform the electric car sector, since they will reduce recharging time and at the same time increase the range of vehicles.

In this way, there will be models on the market from all brands that are more competitive and convenient than combustion ones. In the end, they would be consolidated as a more sustainable and efficient alternative for mobility.