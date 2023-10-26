In the middle of this year, Volvo lifted the curtain on the EX30, opening the eyes of a large part of the EV-seeking world. Suddenly the Swedes came up with a sleek, compact SUV — check — with an electric drivetrain — double check — and an acceptable price tag — triple check. The only thing you had to take into account was that your Volvo was identical to a Zeekr

Start-up in 2025

Volvo has announced that the EX30 will be produced on European soil after all, to meet the strong demand for the electric model. That will not be just any European soil, because they will build the car in our own Belgian country. The factory in Ghent will soon receive an important new model, although they still have some time to prepare for the arrival of the EX30. Volvo says that production should start in 2025.

Until then, the electric crossover will be built overseas, where production has now started in Zhangjiakou, China. This will remain the case after 2025, because then the factory in Ghent will serve European customers while the factory in China serves the rest of the world. The first EX30s should land with us around the end of this year, and they will therefore also come from China.