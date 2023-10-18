The volleyball players of VC Zwolle have been eliminated from the Challenge Cup. The team had to win 3-0 or 3-1 against the Greek Panathinaikos tonight, but fell behind 2-0 and thus elimination was already a fact. In the end it became 3-1 again.
