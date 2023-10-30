If you are looking for an electric Passat, you can recently contact Volkswagen for an ID.7. However, there is one problem because while the Passat is only offered as a ‘Variant’ – Volkswagensch for estate -, for the time being you can only get the ID.7 as a sedan… Although we deliberately say ‘for the time being’.

Electric Passat, or almost

Volkswagen has shared a few first teaser images of the break version of the ID.7, but if you thought it would be called ‘ID.7 Variant’, you (along with us) were wrong. Instead they call their first electric estate ‘Tourer’, after about 60 years of ‘Variant’-ing. However, the recipe seems to remain unchanged, just look at the set of sparsely camouflaged photos that Volkswagen is already sharing of the newcomer. You will then notice that the ID.7 Tourer is a break from the traditional model in terms of silhouette, but one with most of the space between the two axles.

You will notice this somewhat in the suitcase volume, although the damage is limited to say the least. For example, Volkswagen promises a volume of 545 liters with the rear seat in place, expanding to 1,714 liters when you fold it down. For the sake of completeness, the ID.7 Tourer does not quite live up to its nickname of ‘electric Passat’, because it actually offers 690 to 1,920 liters of luggage space. However, that does not mean that the electric estate is a cramped car because on paper its trunk is almost as spacious as that of the outgoing BMW 5 Series Touring – to quote its almost namesake. We will learn how useful the ID.7 Tourer is in practice sometime in the coming months when it is officially unveiled.