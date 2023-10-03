Headache is a really uncomfortable health problem for those who suffer from it. Disabling, even, if it is too strong or sharp. And this same thing seems to be happening to Volkswagen, which has its particular migraine in the electric car. A dull pain that has been recurring for a long time and that, despite some specific painkillers, continues to haunt and does not completely disappear.

A headache that has forced the brand to take more drastic measures.

A complicated situation. Tired of the repeated problems that the conversion of the range to purely electric vehicles is entailing, Thomas Schäfer, CEO of the Volkswagen Group after the departure of Herbert Diess, decided that drastic measures would have to be taken in the coming months if the course of the company.

Schäfer, according to Wards Auto, announced to other leaders in July that “the roof was on fire” and that it was necessary to put out the fire with a general restructuring of the company to reduce costs. The problem is that the Volkswagen Group is so large that any change of course entails an enormous cost. Schäfer wants the Titanic to avoid the iceberg, but at the moment the liner is unable to turn like a motorboat would.

The problem is that the automobile conglomerate has “structures and processes that are too complex, slow and inflexible.” The plan involves creating incentive programs with which to save up to 10,000 million euros in the next three years.

in a good mess. The problems that Volkswagen is having at the moment are not the result of its latest movements. The group has a series of bad decisions that have ended up creating absolute chaos when it comes to platforms. Its brands and Cariad (in charge of software development) have had to live with the frustrated death of the MEB platform, the delays with the PEE bridge platform and the, also postponed, launch of the SSP.

All of this has ended up creating chaos that has convinced Porsche that it should go it alone, that Audi should look for a Chinese platform to promote a brand that sees its launches delayed while losing relevance in China and although it seems that we will see the SSP platform on the streets in 2026 (if nothing else goes wrong) Volkswagen’s great project, with autonomous driving at the forefront, would have been delayed to 2030.

The market has changed. When you have a giant like Volkswagen on your hands, it is easy to fall into optimism and overstate the figures expected for the coming years. The same thing has happened with the electric car. They expected the Volkswagen ID.3 to be their new Volkswagen Golf but the market has completely changed.

Although logic says that the first mass electric cars made more sense within the city, the truth is that their extra cost has pushed them to the upper part of the market. To justify their prices, most brands have not hesitated to introduce this technology with large, expensive and heavy vehicles.

But several details must be taken into account. The customer has entered the SUV market, so the ID.4 soon eclipsed the ID.3. But, above all, the Volkswagen had a fair autonomy and qualities that have been criticized by the press. Among them, the famous touch controls on the steering wheel. With a perception of lower quality than expected at Volkswagen, firms like Tesla that offer cheaper cars with more autonomy (although the quality of the finishes is not the best either) have ended up eating part of their market.

Is not sufficient. Volkswagen’s optimistic expectations should not have contemplated the enormous growth of Tesla or that, in China, a trade war would take place that would leave them out of the game. Between Elon Musk’s brand and the arrival of Asian manufacturers, Volkswagen has lost a market share that it should have occupied in Europe by tradition.

We must not lose sight of the fact that Volkswagen has the ID.3 and ID.4 as the third and fourth best-selling electric cars in Europe. The big problem is that this is not enough because although the Tesla Model 3 is within reach, in the first half of 2023, 136,564 units of the Tesla Model Y were sold in Europe, compared to 41,672 units of the Volkswagen ID.4 and 35,233 of the Volkswagen ID.3.

Oversized. What would Volkswagen’s accounts be like since, since summer, news has been accumulating that talks about production cuts. They assure that the demand for electric cars is not enough. However, the technology’s market share has exceeded 20% this summer. It is not the low demand for electric cars that is hindering Volkswagen.

It is more specific to say that there is a low demand for electric Volkswagens or, at least, a demand not as high as the company expected. Adding the Volkswagen ID.3, ID.4 and Skoda Enyaq (the three electric models that are among the 10 best-sellers in Europe in this technology), they remain about 35,000 units below the sales of the Tesla Model Y.

This has led to talk of demands 30% below what was expected. The latest announcement talks about stops in the production of the Volkswagen ID.3 and Cupra Born. But, in addition, Bloomberg reported a few days ago that the company has decided to redistribute the production of electric cars between its already operational plants and reject an already planned investment of 2,000 million euros to build another factory in Germany. The model that was to leave its doors was the Trinity project, the most advanced which, as we said, has been delayed at the end of the decade.

Waiting for the market. At the moment, rather than dominating the market, it seems that the market dominates Volkswagen. Although buyers ask for cheaper electric cars, the adjustments that Volkswagen is making do not seem to encourage them to be able to sell an electric car with a lower price and a lower profit margin. In fact, they already warned a few months ago that “we are not an NGO.”

It remains to be seen whether Europe will take action against Chinese electric cars and the companies benefited by its government. Tesla, the great rival to beat, is also in the crosshairs of the European Union for this very reason. Renault is in the same position (as BMW) but the decisions taken in France may leave the Cupra Tavascan out of the game, whose manufacturing is planned in China and in which the conglomerate has high hopes.

Photo | Volkswagen