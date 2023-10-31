The transition to the electric car promised great changes in the automobile industry. The development of software up to par for each manufacturer is one of the great obstacles that more traditional companies are facing. And it doesn’t always turn out well.

The best example is Cariad, from Volkswagen.

On the table: 2,000 layoffs.

The software. In the electric car, an idea has been established: good enough software can be differential. How and why? The reasons are multiple and almost all have to do with the simplification of traditional mechanics in the automobile market.

Do we give it importance?. In the history of automobiles, many companies (of all types of prices) have based their identity on their innovations and mechanical solutions. The examples are many: Volvo has always boasted of bringing the latest in safety, Citroën boasted of having the most advanced suspensions and Audi opted for its Quattro traction, to give three examples on the fly from three different countries.

However, all this has been taking a backseat. Confirmed by the driving schools themselves, we know less and less (and are less interested in knowing) about mechanics. Consumer tastes have changed over the years and manufacturers’ efforts have been prioritized in areas such as infotainment and interior displays.

More similar. Over the years, in addition, the automobile industry has become more standardized. Automotive groups are increasingly larger and synergies between manufacturers have multiplied with the aim of reducing costs as much as possible. This has led to an irremediable standardization of the market where the differences between models (mechanically) are minor.

The electric car has exacerbated this problem. Manufacturers have been coming together to face the enormous investments involved in the development of completely electric vehicles. Ford and Volkswagen are a good example, but so is the joining of forces of Renault and Geely to continue developing combustion engines or Mitsubishi’s investment in Ampere, strengthening ties with Renault which, in markets such as Europe, already highlights its cars. French with the Japanese logo.

More simple. To all of the above we must add that the electric car is also seen as a simpler vehicle to build. Although the construction of the suspensions or the type of steering chosen continue to make differences in a car, the engine (which has always focused most of the attention) is eliminated by much simpler and similar systems.

For decades there has been debate about the number of cylinders, their arrangement (in-line or vee), there was room for rotary and boxer engines or, more recently, for downsizing and the use of three-cylinder engines, their disconnection and smaller displacements.

Differentiate. With this photograph, the software is the true mecca of the electric car. Because having competent software will allow manufacturers to completely differentiate themselves. Tesla has opted to direct it towards autonomous driving and route forecasting, with expected ranges and very specific charging times along the way.

But the software is not only key in battery and power management. It is also when it comes to offering a striking and differential infotainment system, like Mercedes or Mini. It even goes further in other markets where the interior of the car completely breaks the concept we have of it in Europe, even adding the option of karaoke inside.

Become a software company. Laura Ros, director of Volkswagen in Spain, launched an ambitious proposal in 2021 to questions from Autobild: “our ambition is to become a software company.” Part of the future of manufacturers depends on this and some are dedicating enormous financial resources to achieve it.

Volkswagen was one of them. Cariad is the specific company for this purpose. Ford, with Ford Blue, wanted to play a similar role. Other companies such as Volvo or Renault, however, have doubted this solution and are embracing Google as a means to dedicate minimal resources to this end.

Worth? The big question that companies are asking is whether or not it is worth investing huge amounts of money in software. Google and Apple have years of advantage over traditional manufacturers, so they understand the market better and, for them, the effort is less.

Overcoming consumer resistance and getting them to opt for the vehicles’ own operating systems seems very complicated. For now, Android Auto, Android Automotive and Apple CarPlay are more user-friendly than any of the previous options and, above all, they have a great advantage in their navigators which, as a general rule, work better than the manufacturers’ standard ones. .

Added to all of the above is that, at the moment, manufacturers do not seem to be getting enough use of the software. From Stellantis to Tesla, everything promises enormous income that will come from the use of software and subscriptions, but it seems that companies are still not clear how to make investments profitable.

But we do know the consequences. The rush and a too baroque roadmap are already taking their toll on Volkswagen in this transformation of the industry. This summer, Oliver Blume, CEO of the company, alerted the company’s directors that the automotive group is in a complicated economic situation and that it was necessary to tighten the belt.

In the slimming process, there has been talk of reducing the supply of cars as much as possible and focusing the effort, abandoning segments if they are not profitable enough and even redefining the brand image of an entire company if necessary, as has happened with Seat. .

Now, the German press is already putting a price on Cariad’s poor performance: 2,000 layoffs. The company currently has 6,000 workers, according to Forococheseléctricos, who clarify that a tough negotiation is expected with the unions to decide whether, finally, one in every three workers on the workforce is dispensed with.

A (bad) example. Cariad has been in Oliver Blume’s sights since he became CEO of the Volkswagen Group. Previously, Blume had been running Porsche, who during Herbert Diess’ tenure had suffered from the heavy weight Cariad was taking on vehicles.

The software company, overwhelmed by the number of platforms for which it had (and has) to work, has been adding delays one after another and has caused the expected electric Porsche Macan and the Audi Q6 e-tron to remain out of the game. The German press assures that, once again, the development of software for its different platforms is suffering new delays.

We must not forget that Volkswagen has decided to look for a platform for Audi in China, due to the lack of competitiveness that the brand is experiencing in the electric car market, lacking new launches.

