For all those travel lovers and specifically for those who like to travel by plane, you should know that the Mexican airline, Volaris, comes with a special proposal for all its travelers.

This airline is well known for the discounts and promotions it offers in certain seasons and this occasion is no exception, since has announced its Annual Pass, which consists of the possibility of traveling to more than 70 national and international destinations, this pass offers you unlimited travel for 12 months through the extensive Volaris route network.

What is the cost of the Volaris Annual Pass?

To be able to enjoy all the destinations that this airline offers you for a whole year You will only have to pay 7,999 pesos and you will fly to more than 70 destinations in 8 countries.

By obtaining it you will be able to enjoy the following benefits:

One year of flights without restrictions. Travel to all Volaris destinations in Mexico, the United States, Central and South America. You will only pay TUA and taxes, since your ticket will have no cost.

It’s important pointing that if you decide to travel to national destinations using your Annual Pass, You must make your reservation 24 hours beforeon the other hand, for international flights the requirement is to make a reservation 3 days in advance.

