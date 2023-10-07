Have you ever dreamed of some sort of Sea of ​​Thieves set in space? Well, if this has happened to you then I have the right game for you: Void Crew.

In the works since 2019, this cosmic co-op adventure game landed on Steam on September 7th in Early Access. The short time and the precariousness of the version did not prevent it from achieving good success, as demonstrated the very positive rating (out of 1,003 reviews) and the SteamDB rating of 86.80%.

As lovers of space and adventures in all their forms, we couldn’t miss the opportunity to set sail aboard the Focus Entertainment project to understand if Steam users are crazy or if, in the depths of the cosmos, it really lies a diamond in the rough.

THE CHOSEN FOUR

The comparison with Rare game It’s less senseless than you think. With the necessary differences in context and mechanics, the playful foundation on which the two gameplays are based is the same: organize yourself with a handful of companions and perform epic feats. Or at least try, just as the Void Crew motto reminds us: in space no one can hear you scream… except your friends. The incipit is as indicative of the soul of the game as it is basic: in the future, a doctrine of survival has unified humanity against a mysterious aggressor known as the Hollow. As a team of up to four mavericks it is up to us to challenge the void and restore order to the galaxy.

To enjoy the Void Crew experience 100% it is therefore necessary to cooperate with other human players, possibly trusted friends with whom you can organize yourself as best as possible. Initially, during the test, I tried to play alone, but if the tutorial was a kind of walk among the stars, when I launched myself into the first real mission I understood that managing an entire spaceship without help is next to impossible.

In truth I wasn’t completely abandoned to myself: during the second of three steps, while I was busy defending an orbiting station from the increasingly intense attacks of the Hollows, a couple of strangers joined my game to give me a strong hand. It’s a shame that the situation was already irreparably compromised due to the growing number of threats, which at that point had become unmanageable.

VOID CREW IN THE SIGN OF CO-OP

My first mission didn’t end very well, but the unfortunate outcome didn’t stop me from having fun. Void Crew forces us to take care of the spaceship we travel on through a series of mechanics and skill mini-games. From loading before the hyperspace jump to recovering materials for recycling while floating in space, through internal/external manual repairs and the creation of consumables to store in the cargo hold, the various routines necessary to guarantee the correct functioning of the entire spacecraft must be carried out with attention and precision if you don’t want to end up badly.

There are four roles (pilot, gunner, engineer, scavenger) and each has its importance, which is why, although single player is expected, finding yourself managing every aspect of your means of space transport alone is not the best thing in life. Avoiding enemy shots and shooting at the same time is not possible unless you have the gift of ubiquity, so a crew of at least two members is the minimum wage if you want to try to get the best out of Void Crew. This says a lot about the degree of cooperation that is needed, however if you don’t have friends on Steam don’t be discouraged because you can rely on matchmaking to find some traveling companions.

A DANISH DREAM AS BIG AS SPACE

Void Crew gives the impression of having good potential, but also of being able to benefit greatly from the (minimum) nine months of early access declared by the developers. There is a HUB – quite anonymous and essential – where you can select the mission, aesthetically customize your pilot and above all your spaceship (decision that influences the strategies during the clashes and the approaches to the different missions because there are two types of spaceships: one agile/light, one slow/robust), in practice the true superstar of the game as well as our most precious treasure given that , at any time, as the on-board AI reminds us which helps to disentangle the different priorities, our first concern must always be its maintenance.

The foundations for a science fiction Sea of ​​Thieves seem to be therethe next few months will serve to enrich the experience (it currently has two biomes and two enemy factions), expand the pool of quests, events and customizations (new ships and new tools/weapons for loadout), as well as smoothing out those technical flaws which, at the moment, are completely natural.



Perhaps the period will be useful to make the objective of some quests/activities more intuitive or to think of an even more layered tutorial since, especially if you find yourself in a team with strangers, it can happen that you are groping in the dark with the entire crew in total confusion about what to do amid the cacophony of alarms blaring, lights popping, and vital systems ceasing to function.

It must be said that, probably, one of the secrets of the game lies precisely in the furious chaos that can suddenly break out on board, in the emergency that inexorably mounts and in the ability of each member of the crew to keep a cool head while the situation around them is worsening. . We could also work on character animations or enemy designs, but we must not forget that we are talking about one independent study based in Copenhagen made up of just fourteen sci-fi and gaming enthusiasts. A small studio, obviously, but with a dream as big as space.

