Vodafone has just announced the payment channels that it will offer for free to its customers throughout the month of October. As usual, the red operator offers its subscribers the possibility of enjoying its most exclusive content completely free of charge, with the aim of showing its entire lineup and encouraging its users to, in the future, consider the possibility of expand your television packages. At the same time, it has also made an important announcement that affects Disney+ subscribers within its different packages.

The objective of this movement is not only to maintain the loyalty of users who pay for the services of the red operator. But they also seek to encourage customers to consider the possibility of contracting new television packages once they become familiar with some of the options that are usually present in Vodafone packages at a higher price. In addition, a feared move has also been made official: Starting November 1, as we will detail below, it will not be possible to enjoy Disney+ through Vodafone in 4K.

New channels in October

This October 2023, the channels that can be enjoyed for free are Warner TV and ¡Buen Viaje! The first of them has entertainment as its main theme. Offering the viewer a large number of international hits in which fun, action and humor become the three main ingredients to be enjoyed by the whole family.

The second novelty is found with ¡BuenViaje! A thematic channel that will invite the viewer to immerse themselves in all kinds of experiences and trips in which they can soak up the culture and customs of countries and places that are millions of kilometers away. A unique opportunity to be able to travel millions of kilometers without having to leave our house.

We will be able to enjoy both channels on dials 22 and 23 of the platform, respectively. Vodafone continues to opt for this type of commercial movements as ONO already did at the time, given the good results achieved.

Disney+ runs out of 4K

At the same time that the last two free additions were announced during the month of October, the company has also taken the opportunity to make changes to some of its services, such as the quality of Disney+ viewing. Starting next November 1, users of the English operator will have to assume new conditions in the plans for the Disney+ streaming platform.

From that date, subscribers to the subscription that is included in the FamilyFans, Familylovers and Hogar Ilimitable packs will see the quality of their content reduced, becoming 1080p, eliminating the possibility of enjoying their favorite series and programs in 4K . This new modality will be called Disney+ Standard and will allow us a maximum of 2 simultaneous reproductions, image quality in Full HD, unlimited downloads on up to 10 devices and the possibility of creating up to 7 different profiles. Therefore, for all those who want to continue enjoying viewing the platform’s content in 4K quality, they must carry out the contract without depending on Vodafone.