The Juventus center forward hasn’t scored since mid-September against Lazio, and now he’s back in the starting lineup: he has to unblock himself, recover from low back pain and above all launch his team towards the top spot

Giuseppe Nigro

27 October – MILAN

The low back pain slowed him down, keeping him out of the starting lineup for two games (Atalanta and Turin) and a total of four (also Lecce and Milan). Against Verona Dusan Vlahovic tries to get back to being there from the start. But for a striker, clocking in isn’t just about making an appearance or doing so from the first minute, it’s about scoring. And so for the Serbian the focus is on finding that goal that he has been missing since the brace against Lazio in mid-September.

abstinence

—

A 40-day desert crossing, a fast that stands out in contrast to the way Vlahovic had started the season: four goals in the first four league games, all wind in the sails for a Juve who, together with the impact of Chiesa, found themselves seeing an attack of 9 goals in four games explode in their hands practically only from the attackers. Four out of four which, to be honest, is the same start that Dusan made a year ago, when he then slowed down slightly but continued to score until the tenth matchday (the one being played now) before getting injured. This year the physical problems stopped him earlier, but with the hope of getting his head out of it sooner.

the frame

—

The occasion of the return, on the pitch from the start and above all to score, is the challenge against an opponent who evokes black and white memories from a scrapbook. In fact, Verona arrives in Turin against whom, again at the Stadium, Vlahovic made his championship debut with the Juventus shirt on 6 February over a year and a half ago. Not only did he make his debut but in the space of 13 minutes he scored the first of his currently 27 goals for Juventus: Juve restarted after a wild exit from Casale, Dybala kissed the ball in depth due to the vertical run of Dusan, capable with a touch below to go over Montipò with a lob and celebrate the first celebration in his new home. There is a thread to pick up on.

October 27 – 10.19pm

