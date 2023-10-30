The player’s cost to the company is the highest in the Juventus squad: from the summer transfer temptations to the new table with his agents, also passing through the pitch…

Vlahovic and the Juventus management return to the table: evidence of renewal also for the Serbian center forward, who already last summer said he was willing to think about a functional extension to spread the salary over several years. For budgetary purposes, the player’s company cost is the highest in the squad: around 35 million per year, including salary and amortization. But there is also a peculiarity that makes the structure of the contract more complex: according to the agreement made in January 2022, when the player was taken from Fiorentina for 80 million, the salary of Juve’s number 9 is to rise, up to receive almost an extra annuity with the variable part.