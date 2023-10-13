Giuntoli and Manna already have the Serbian’s approval. Who returns to the group for Milan

The countdown has already begun and the signs arriving are encouraging. Dusan Vlahovic returned to work with the group yesterday (like Alex Sandro) and even if it was only for part of the training the news makes Massimiliano Allegri and the Juventus fans smile. In reality, more than a group, it is a very small nucleus of Bianconeri who worked yesterday at Continassa, in a joint session with the Next Gen boys. The bulk of the team is with the national teams, where the Serbian center forward should also have been if back pain hadn’t forced him to withdraw first against Juve (two games in a row out) and then against Serbia. However, DV9 wants to be there against Milan and for this reason he is following a personalized program which foresees his return to full capacity with the team at the beginning of next week, to then have 6 full days to prepare for the big match at San Siro. In the meantime, the club and its agent, Darko Ristic, are working on the extension of his contract, to make his bond with the Lady even more solid and long-lasting.

a year more

—

The contacts are continuous and constant and the relations between the two are very good. During the long summer chatter, Vlahovic never expressed a desire to leave Juventus. Indeed, he took advantage of every opportunity (see the post after the goal he scored during the American tour in the few minutes played against Real Madrid) to reiterate his love for the colors he chose a year and a half ago and intends to continue to honour. The Juventus management has already met Ristic at the end of the summer to test the waters and has received the player’s willingness to talk about renewal: his contract expires in 2026, Juventus’ idea is to extend it by one or two years. The parties have agreed to meet before the end of the year to discuss the details. Vlahovic is waiting for a proposal that the Bianconeri are already working on and which could arrive in the next few weeks, perhaps by the end of October. Dusan currently earns 7 million euros per season with an increasing salary (which will reach up to 12.5 in the last season). The director Cristiano Giuntoli and the director Giovanni Manna are studying a formula that allows the club to lighten the wage bill without proposing to the striker a downward extension of the fixed part, instead reducing bonuses, which perhaps could be linked to personal objectives. In short, an offer that can satisfy everyone from an economic point of view and that allows Juventus to cement the relationship with its number 9.

targeted program

—

Vlahovic was happy to stay in Turin just as Juventus was happy to keep him. He started the season very well despite the pre-season still being affected by groin pain, with 4 goals in the first 4 games, then he was empty against Sassuolo and Lecce (playing only 12 minutes in the last of the two) and against Atalanta and Turin he wasn’t even called up due to back problems. Dusan tried to recover for the derby but wasn’t able to, then also giving up on Serbia’s call in order to calmly heal himself and try to take advantage of this break to recover. He always worked between home and Continassa, alternating treatments to make the pain go away with specific work so as not to maintain muscle tone.

desire for goals

—

Little by little he started to feel better and yesterday he felt ready to start training a bit together with the others. The sensations are positive, although Dusan will be monitored day after day to avoid relapses. The Serbian is very keen to play against Milan, also because he has never yet scored at San Siro with the Juventus shirt: in his time with Fiorentina he scored a brace against the Rossoneri and a goal against Inter, all away. On Monday evening at the Pala Alpitour, seeing so many Juventus champions from the past made him want to stay, win and score goals even more.

