The Polish striker scored the hundredth victory of his career in the derby and his second goal in 123 minutes: “It’s difficult for those on the bench, but we must always be ready”

The Dazn poll has elected the former Grenade Bremer MVP of the derby. But those who expect disappointment from Milik don’t bat an eyelid when they are informed: “I’m happy for him – he comments -, he deserves this recognition. For him it wasn’t a match like any other”. Measured and intelligent as ever, the Polish striker is bursting with happiness after his hundredth victory in Europe’s top five championships. Not only that: against Torino he scored the second goal in the last two games in which he took the field, first giving Juve three points against Lecce and then closing the derby. If the Pole expresses himself at these levels, even a very heavy absence like Vlahovic’s is felt a little less.

To be precise, the Polish striker scored two goals in 123 minutes, adding the 78′ against Lecce and the 45′ of the second half played in the derby. He hadn’t scored twice in a row in a single calendar year since September 2022, when he scored against Spezia and Fiorentina. Not only that: Milik hadn’t scored a goal as a substitute in the league since 31 October 2022, at home against Spezia, when he scored his first league goal for Juve. To his seasonal haul must be added the assist made in favor of Chiesa in Empoli, another part-time match for him, on the pitch in the final 20′. “We always make ourselves ready, whether we play at the start or not – said Milik after the victory in the derby -. It’s difficult for those on the bench, but everything is in the head. On a mental level we must always be ready to help when not everyone is there. The attacker must score, that is the most important thing to gain confidence.”

In the derby his entry gave a decisive jolt to the match, adding weight, courage and ideas to an offensive phase that had been lacking up until then. Until he crowned his performance with the doubling goal, which came in the 62nd minute with an assist from Milik: “After the goal I gained confidence, it’s always important for an attacker to continue doing well. I’m surprised by the 100 victories, they’re a lot but I don’t look at these statistics.” Given Kean’s co-presence on the pitch, Milik placed himself a few meters behind, as Miretti had done up until then, because in the Pole’s baggage there is also a chameleon-like ability to adapt to the situation depending on his teammate. A natural flexibility which naturally does not make him lose sight of the opponent’s goal, as he also demonstrated in the derby.

The victory against Torino puts Juve two points behind Inter but the leap forward for Milik does not change the seasonal objective: “We only look at ourselves, we always want to win and we focus on ourselves because it is the only way to move forward. We can always improve from all points of view, in terms of play we can play better especially in the attacking phase. Today in the second half there was more space and we exploited it. However, we could have scored more goals, especially me… However, it is too early to say anything more concrete because the season is very long.”

