Allegri will start again with his bomber jacket that didn't go to the national team

Filippo Cornacchia

18 October – MILAN

Massimiliano Allegri always finds a reason to think positively and it will be the same this time too despite a break disturbed by a new off-field storm. Juventus restarts and is holding on to the return of Dusan Vlahovic for Sunday’s match away to league leaders Milan. Pogba (suspended for doping), Danilo (injured against Brazil) and Fagioli are out, waiting for the 7-month disqualification for the betting case to be made official. Among many clouds, here is the growing confidence around the Serbian striker. DV9 is getting better and better and is a candidate to drag the Lady to San Siro. Vlahovic missed commitments with the national team to treat low back pain. And the latest training sessions give both the Bianconeri and the Serbian hope. In one fell swoop Allegri will find his main center forward and 4 of the Lady’s 14 goals of the season. Dusan hasn’t started since the defeat in Reggio Emilia, practically a month ago (26 September). If he started from the bench against Lecce and played only twelve minutes, in Bergamo and in the derby against Turin he followed his teammates from the stands due to back pain. Juventus will not yet be completely Vlahovic-dependent, but his absence has been felt. What the sensations on the pitch don’t tell us is demonstrated by the x-ray of this start to the season. With Vlahovic at the center of the attack, the Bianconeri kick more on goal (average of 14.7 shots per game; without it there are 11), they score more and above all they have a higher winning percentage (67.7% versus 50%). For all these reasons, Dusan’s return will certainly change Juventus.

The ratings

—

Allegri enjoys Dusan and, based on the conditions of the national team returning from commitments around Europe and the world, he will decide whether to change only some of the men or whether to show up in Milan with a new and quite new outfit this season . Alongside the tried and tested 3-5-2, Max evaluates the 4-4-2 seen only in the match against Torino. Thoughts strengthened by the very short defense in defense (outside Danilo, Alex Sandro and the long-term patient De Sciglio) and increasingly narrow in the middle of the pitch due to the defections of Pogba and Fagioli. If the 3-5-2 is confirmed, Daniele Rugani will complete the trio with Federico Gatti and Gleison Bremer. While in midfield it would be a run-off between McKennie and Miretti for the role of midfielder alongside Manuel Locatelli and Adrien Rabiot. Lots of certainties, but few alternatives. This is also why the 4-4-2 with Weah and Cambiaso as full-backs until the end will be a temptation. With one suit or another, the certainty is represented by Vlahovic and his desire to take Juve back in a moment that is anything but simple due to off-field issues.

The Church doubt

—

The Milan operation will come to fruition between today and tomorrow. The main doubt, even before the game system, concerns Federico Chiesa. Max hopes to show up at San Siro with the starting pair, but he will only decide on Fede at the last minute. The Italian missed the derby due to a muscle strain and returned early from Coverciano due to the same problem. Yesterday the son of the artist, unlike Vlahovic, still trained separately. Confidence in Continassa has not yet collapsed, but for the moment no one is making any statements. The first to hope for Chiesa’s return is undoubtedly Dusan, Federico’s friend rather than companion. The two, before stopping due to their respective physical problems, had pushed the team with goals: 8 between them. Should Chiesa not make it – or should he only have to make up for the bench – space for the double center forward with Arek Milik ahead of Moise Kean.

October 18 – 6.36pm

