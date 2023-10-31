loading…

Palestinian residents in Gaza are victims of cruel attacks by the Israeli military. Russian President Vladimir Putin blames the US for the horrors in Gaza, Palestine. Photo/REUTERS

MOSCOW – Russian President Vladimir Putin accused the United States (US) of being the culprit for the horror that occurred in Gaza, Palestine.

Gaza has been devastated with more than 8,000 people killed by the military’s cruel attacks Israel.

This all-out war started after the Palestinian resistance group; Hamas launched a shock attack on Israel on October 7 that killed more than 1,400 people and kidnapped hundreds.

Israel responded by declaring war by bombarding Gaza almost non-stop.

Even though Israel is the main actor in the massacre of thousands of civilians in Gaza, Putin views America as the mastermind.

“Who organized this deadly chaos and who benefited from it has now, in my opinion, become clear,” he said.

“The current US ruling elite and their satellites are behind the murder of Palestinians in Gaza, and behind events in Ukraine, Iraq and Syria,” he explained.

Putin condemned Israel’s bombing campaign against Gaza, and stated that such actions could not be justified for any reason.

“The terrible events currently taking place in the Gaza Strip, when hundreds of thousands of innocent people are indiscriminately exterminated, with nowhere to run, nowhere to hide from bombing, cannot be justified on any grounds,” Putin said in a speech. ahead of a closed-door meeting with Security Council members and heads of Russian law enforcement agencies.

According to Putin, Israel’s actions in the Palestinian territories will only cause anger. But he added that one should not be led by “emotions” in handling the situation in the Middle East well.

“When you witness the bloodied children, the deaths of children, the suffering of the elderly, the deaths of medical personnel–hands clench and tears flow. But we must not, we cannot allow ourselves to be led by emotions,” said President Putin.

According to him, the ongoing crisis in the Middle East began with “terrorist attacks” against Israeli civilians. However, instead of “punishing” those behind these actions, Israel unfortunately chose to take revenge and assign “collective responsibility” for these actions.

(but)