Russian President Vladimir Putin said the Palestinian issue is in the hearts of every Muslim. Photo/REUTERS

MOSCOW – Russian President Vladimir Putin the Palestinian issue is in the hearts of every Muslim, who views it as a grave injustice that has been compounded. This comment appeared when Israel and Hamas were involved in a major war with thousands of people killed on each side.

Speaking at the Russian Energy Week forum in Moscow on Wednesday, the Kremlin leader said the suffering of the Palestinian people could not be ignored.

He conveyed this a day after holding talks with Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia’ Al Sudani.

Putin said a Palestinian state should have been created along with an Israeli state in 1948, but that never happened.

“The Palestinian issue is in the hearts of everyone in the Middle East and everyone who practices Islam,” he said at the forum, as quoted from RT, Thursday (12/10/2023).

The big war between Hamas and Israel started last Saturday. Initially Hamas launched a sudden and massive attack called Operation Storm al-Aqsa against Israel.

The attack began with the firing of thousands of rockets in a matter of minutes, most of which failed to be intercepted by the Iron Dome missile defense system. Moments later, thousands of Hamas militiamen entered southern Israeli cities, fired a lot of gunfire, and kidnapped hundreds of people. As many as 1,200 people were killed and thousands more injured.

Israel responded by declaring war, named Operation Iron Sword. Zionist fighter jets bombarded Gaza along with artillery fire. More than 1,000 people died and thousands were injured.

The UN said earlier this week that it would launch an investigation into war crimes committed by both sides, adding that it already had “clear evidence” showing that Hamas and the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) had violated international law.

Putin blamed the escalation on the Israeli government’s “settlement policy,” which confiscates land belonging to Palestinians in the West Bank and hands it over to Israeli Jewish settlers.