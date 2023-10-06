loading…

President Vladimir Putin has revealed when Russia used its nuclear weapons. Photo/REUTERS

MOSCOW – Russian President Vladimir Putin has outlined when his country will use nuclear weapons.

The Russian leader stepped up his nuclear rhetoric at the annual meeting of the Valdai Discussion Club in Sochi on Thursday, declaring that Moscow had successfully tested the nuclear-powered, nuclear-capable Burevestnik cruise missile.

There were growing concerns during Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine that Moscow might use nuclear weapons.

Many fear that Ukraine’s recapture of Crimea would be a red line for Russia and that Putin might use his country’s nuclear weapons capabilities to defend the region.

Crimea joined Russia after seceding from Ukraine in 2014. However, Kyiv and its Western allies consider Putin to have illegally annexed the region from Ukraine.

“In the event of an attack on Russia, no one has a chance of surviving,” Putin said.

In his wide-ranging speech, Putin said Russia’s military doctrine outlines two reasons for the country’s potential use of nuclear weapons — the first is a counterattack if another country first launches a nuclear attack against Russia.

He said no country would survive a retaliatory nuclear strike from Russia.

“As of now, there will be no chance for the aggressor to survive if we respond,” he said, as quoted by Newsweek, Friday (6/10/2023).