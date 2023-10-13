loading…

Russian President Vladimir Putin said Israel of course had the right to defend itself against the brutality of Hamas. Photo/Illustration

MOSCOW – President Russia Vladimir Putin said Israel certainly has the right to defend itself against brutality Hamas . But he believes that only peaceful coexistence with a Palestinian state, as proposed by the UN, can resolve the conflict in the long term.

The Russian leader reiterated Moscow’s concern over escalating violence in the Middle East, and stressed that thousands of Israeli and Palestinian civilians had been killed or injured since last Saturday when Hamas launched a surprise attack out of Gaza.

“Israel has been the target of attacks of unprecedented brutality, and Israel certainly has the right to defend itself, to ensure its peaceful existence,” said the Russian leader as quoted by Russia Today, Friday (13/10/2023).

Putin reiterated his position that the ongoing crisis was caused by the failure of United States (US) foreign policy.

“America, supported by its satellite countries in Europe, tries to monopolize the settlement in the Middle East, but does not care to find a compromise acceptable to both sides,” he said.

“The unilateral US line over the years has made the situation increasingly deadlocked,” Putin added, noting that Israel’s settlement activity contributed to the disruption of the peace process.

Reports that Israel will soon launch a ground operation in Gaza further add to Russia’s concerns, according to the president.

“The use of heavy military hardware in urban areas is difficult and could have serious consequences for all parties, while not doing so would make potential operations more difficult,” he said, adding that civilian casualties were likely “absolutely impossible.” absolutely unacceptable.”