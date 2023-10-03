

No to 25 companies

Between January 2022 and now, Vitens has had to say no 25 times to companies that submitted a drinking water application. This concerns companies that needed more drinking water, but also companies that wanted to establish a new location. This concerns refusals throughout the Vitens service area, but especially in Twente.

Beer brewer Grolsch, for example, is not directly dependent on Vitens because the company uses two sources from the region. If something were to happen to those sources, Vitens’ drinking water serves as a backup so as not to endanger the production of beer. According to Hannema, Grolsch has been told that the backup has been scaled back.