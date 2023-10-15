To create more understanding, passers-by were challenged to cross the busy streets of Zwolle ‘blindly’. Dorrit de Jong, the Zwolle councilor for Inclusion and Diversity, also made an attempt and immediately saw areas for improvement. “The guide lines sometimes stop at a certain point. And I understand that white guide lines are much more visible than the black guide lines that are currently in place. I think these are things that we as a city should do something about.” There was also someone present on behalf of the scooter sharing company ‘Check’ with whom blind and partially sighted people could have a direct conversation.