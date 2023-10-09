Suara.com – Candidate for President (Bacapres) Ganjar Pranowo visited the Agro Eduwisata Park at GSG 07 on Jalan KP Salo No 81 RT 4/RW 7 Kembangan, West Jakarta.

The GSG 07 Agro Eduwisata is managed directly by local residents consisting of 8 RTs. Ganjar’s arrival was to discuss with City Farmer Activists and local residents.

“Welcome Mr. Ganjar,” shouted local residents.

“Thank you, thank you,” replied Ganjar with a smile.

Before discussing, Ganjar toured the GSG 07 Agro Edutourism Park to see the center for fruit plants, family medicinal plants, hydroponic planting, catfish and tilapia cultivation and even ornamental plants.

Ganjar also had time to pick grapes from cultivation at Agro Eduwisata. He also tasted celery leaf chips and gotu kola leaves produced by local residents.

After walking around, Ganjar also praised the GSG 07 Agro Edutourism Park because its residents could take advantage of empty land in Jakarta.

“Yes, this is interesting because they use land, this is empty land that they borrow and then use. Then there are young people who have the skills to help the residents here. “So that the land can be utilized optimally,” said Ganjar after visiting the GSG 07 Agro Edutourism Park.

Ganjar said that the GSG 07 Agro Edutourism Park could be a model for all parties to be able to utilize land amidst limitations.

“Then this becomes an interesting space because it is located in a village in the middle of the city, they can organize it well, there are lots of vegetables, people can picnic here and can enjoy the beneficial atmosphere,” explained Ganjar.