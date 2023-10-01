Suara.com – Acting (Pj) Regent of Cilacap Yunita Dyah Suminar confirmed that the condition of FF (13), one of the students at SMP Negeri 2 Cimanggu who was the victim of bullying by his classmates, is currently getting better.

When confirmed in Cilacap, Sunday (1/10/2023), Yunita said this was discovered after she visited the victim who was undergoing treatment at the Prof Dr Margono Soekarjo Regional Hospital, Purwokerto, Banyumas Regency, on Saturday (30/9/2023).

“In principle, I want to confirm the condition of the victims of bullying who are being treated at the Prof. Dr. Margono Soekarjo Regional Hospital,” said Yunita Dyah, who is also the Head of the Central Java Provincial Health Service.

According to him, the victim also received assistance from a psychologist while receiving physical treatment.

Furthermore, he admitted that during the visit he communicated a lot with the victim using language that the child understood.

In addition to joking a lot, he also gave advice to FF like a parent to a child.

According to him, FF showed an understanding expression and occasionally laughed in front of his parents and relatives.

“I also communicated with the victim’s parents, and the parents told me about their child’s daily behavior, who likes flying kites and is very close to his mother,” said Yunita, as reported by Antara.

Therefore, he said, FF’s mother was shocked when her child became a victim of bullying.

“So we agreed to take better care of and protect our children so that our children are protected from bullying or other violence,” said Yunita.

On a separate occasion, the Head of the Cilacap City Police Criminal Investigation Unit (Polresta) Police Commissioner Guntar Arif Setiyoko also admitted that the condition of the victims of bullying was getting better.

According to him, this was discovered when the Head of the Medical and Health Division of the Central Java Regional Police, Police Commissioner Summy Hastry Purwanti, visited the victim at Prof Dr Margono Soekarjo Regional Hospital on Saturday (30/9).

“Only yesterday after the visit of the Head of Health and Wellness, there was a visit from the Acting Regent. So, on Monday (2/10) he asked to have his psychology checked again by a psychologist, that was the request of the Acting Regent,” he explained.

Thus, he said, the victim cannot go home yet because a psychological check will still be carried out even though in general his condition is getting better

Regarding the perpetrators of bullying, he said that his party had named MK (15) and WS (14) as suspects and charged them both with multiple articles, namely Article 80 of the Juvenile Criminal Justice System Law which carries a penalty of 3.5 years in prison and Article 170 of the Criminal Code. with the threat of a sentence of 7 years in prison.

“We used Article 170 of the Criminal Code because the actions were carried out together, by more than one person. We are currently placing the two suspects in a special place,” he explained.

Currently, his party is still carrying out an analysis of the possibility of other suspects because in the video footage circulating it appears that a number of children appear to have tolerated the bullying.

“Only when we did an in-depth look at each of the children in the video, it turned out that they had feelings of their own. That’s what we will strengthen with psychologists,” he said.

Kasatreskrim said that his party was not careless in handling the case by suddenly naming the children as suspects who seemed to have ignored the bullying.

According to him, this was because his party had to look at it from the other side.

“We carried out our discretion yesterday, but it failed. So we will automatically hand over the files to the prosecutor’s office,” said Police Commissioner Guntar.