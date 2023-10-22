Once again, the list of upcoming Nintendo Switch releases has been recently updated with new games that are on their way to the console. Here we bring you several that have been confirmed today.

Games for Nintendo Switch

As on previous occasions, in the list Below you can take a look at the games along with their release date, price and details:

VISCO Collection – October 26, 2023

VISCO Collection is a nostalgic bundle of seven classic arcade games, each revitalized and enhanced for today’s gamers. Whether you’re a fan of shooters, fighting games, or sports simulations, this collection has something for everyone.

You enter a tavern… and you get to work! You are the owner of Wayfarer’s Inn, a popular watering hole in the fantasy land of Asteria. But you’re not just any waiter. Whether it’s a potion of seething fury or prancing swords, the drinks you serve can change your customer’s destiny forever. You can also turn rumors you hear at work into heroic missions for your clients!

Additionally, the Muv-Luv and Muv-Luv Alternative visual novels are coming to Nintendo Switch in Spring 2024, at least in Japan.

What do you think? Do any of them catch your attention for the Nintendo Switch eShop? Don’t hesitate to leave it below in the comments.

Via.