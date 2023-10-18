Digitalization has changed the way we carry out procedures. The absence of papers facilitates and speeds up the processes, in addition to being safer and more comfortable for everyone involved in any procedure or procedure.

Digitization allows us to have our credentials, most important documents and even credit cards within reach of our electronic devices, and although there are still many things that are still physical, The world is moving towards a total digital reality.

The United States takes a step further in this process, because through its Office of Consular Affairs of the Department of State, reported through a statement that work is being done to authorize a digital visa which in the long run could replace the printed visa.

“The US Customs and Border Protection Document Validation program will digitally notify airlines when a traveler has valid travel credentials, including a digital visa authorization”it was noted in the statement.

If the attempt is successful, Work would be done on expanding digital visa authorizations in the near future.

The test for this digital visa is being carried out, for the moment, at the United States Embassy in Dublin, and this test does not apply to American tourist visa applications. but for K-1 fiancé visas. The statement reports that the reason this experiment is being carried out in Ireland is due to its “historically strong partnership with the Irish government.”

At the moment it is unknown if it is planned to authorize the digital version of the visa for the tourist visa, and if it will apply to all countries. The State Department assured that more information would be provided about the digital visa program while it is being developed, as it is still in a very early phase.

With information from the Office of Consular Affairs of the United States Department of State

FS

