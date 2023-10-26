The Serie C group B match scheduled for today between Virtus Entella and Cesena has been postponed to a later date.

No big matches Serie C this evening between Virtus Entella e Cesena. The two teams – starting from 8.45 pm this evening – were supposed to face each other in the match valid for the tenth day of the group B Of Lega Proat the stadium Municipal Of Chiavari. On the other hand, there is the problem regarding the weather alert, which led the league to release a statement today where the postponement of the match between the Ligurians and the Bianconeri was made official, to a date to be set. Below is what was released by the third Italian professional division:

“Lega Pro, having taken note of the communication from the Mayor of the City of Chiavari – Prot. N. 0053592/2023 of 26.10.2023 with which the provisions of union ordinance no. 2 of 10 January 2023 are implemented – “Measures to protect public safety to be activated in the event of an alert or meteorological-hydrogeological emergency relating to public and private sports complexes within the territory of the Municipality of Chiavari”, provides that the Virtus Entella-Cesena race, scheduled for Thursday 26 October 2023 at the “Comunale” Stadium of Chiavari (GE), will be postponed to a later date”.

October 26, 2023 (modified October 26, 2023 | 5:05 pm)

