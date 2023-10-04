Suara.com – Virgoun was invited by Polda Metro Jaya investigators to mediate with Inara Rusli and Tenri Ajeng Anisa today, Wednesday (4/10/2023). Virgoun emphasized that he was ready to attend and fulfill the invitation.

“God willing, our client will appear,” said Virgoun’s lawyer, Sandy Arifin at the Police Criminal Investigation Unit, Tuesday (3/10/2023).

Virgoun and Inara Rusli (Instagram/mommy_starla)

Through his presence at the mediation invitation, Virgoun wanted to prove his promise that he was ready to cooperate in following the legal process regarding the report by Inara Rusli and Tenri Ajeng Anisa.

“We were indeed called. So as good citizens, our clients will be cooperative in coming to mediation,” explained Sandy Arifin.

Polda Metro Jaya investigators scheduled Virgoun’s mediation with Inara Rusli and Tenri Ajeng Anisa at 13.00.

As is known, Virgoun’s alleged affair was also influenced by mutual police reporting.

Tenri Ajeng Anisa, the woman accused of having an affair with Virgoun when she was met in the Antasari area, South Jakarta on Tuesday (2/5/2023) (Suara.com/Rena Pangesti)

Tenri Ajeng Anisa was the first party to make a report against Virgoun and Inara Rusli to Polda Metro Jaya on May 5 2023 on suspicion of defamation. He did not accept the accusation of destroying the homes of the two artists.

Inara Rusli then reported back to Virgoun and Tenri Ajeng Anisa on May 6 2023. Still at Polda Metro Jaya, both of them were policed ​​on suspicion of adultery.

Virgoun was the last name to make a report to Polda Metro Jaya following the feud with Inara Rusli.

In the midst of the divorce process, Virgoun policed ​​Inara for illegal access on July 4 2023 due to allegations of spreading personal data without permission.

Currently, the three reports are still being processed by Polda Metro Jaya investigators. None of the three names above have been named as suspects.