Recently a video went viral of an elementary school student bringing unusual supplies to school. In his lunch box, it was filled with rice and a few pieces of fat sago worms.

It was heard that when they saw the supplies, a number of students seemed disgusted and made ‘Yuck!’ sounds. Meanwhile, the teacher who recorded his student’s lunch box was heard laughing.

“This snake, this snake, it’s amazing, in 2023 the side dishes will still be snakes,” said the male teacher in Javanese, quoted from the Instagram account @terangmedia, Wednesday (11/10/2023).

However, another teacher who was standing at the door defended himself. “It’s okay, it’s high in protein,” said the teacher.

Sago Caterpillars, Are They Really High in Protein?

Even though their appearance is enough to make you shudder, in fact sago worms are indeed high in protein. This insect is also often processed into food in several regions of Indonesia, such as in the East.

Based on data from the Indonesian Food Composition Data, 100 grams of sago worms contain 5.8 grams of protein, 2.8 grams and other nutrients such as calcium, zinc and a small amount of vitamin E.

Furthermore, here are some of the benefits of eating sago worms for health.

1. Strengthens bones and teeth

Not only protein, sago worms are rich in important minerals such as calcium and magnesium. These nutrients can help strengthen bones and teeth.

2. Lower cholesterol levels

Sago worms contain vitamin E and tocopherol which are antioxidants. So it functions to ward off free radicals and reduce bad cholesterol levels in the blood.

3. Build muscle

As mentioned previously, sago worms have a high protein content. Protein is an important component in building and repairing body cells and tissues, such as bones, muscles and skin.