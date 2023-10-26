Suara.com – A sad story that went viral on TikTok shows a wife whose husband left her forever when they were only 2.5 months old when they were married.

What was even more surprising was that the woman found out that she was pregnant while her husband was being shrouded. In the video uploaded by the TikTok account @cukaaa5, she shows her courage when burying her husband.

The woman intends to join in the TikTok content trend “Mbak Taylor” which is currently being posted by many people. She wrote how heartbroken she was because her husband never knew that she was pregnant with their child.

“Ms. Taylor, our marriage has only been 2.5 months and I’m pregnant. But my husband doesn’t know because he has gone to heaven,” she wrote, as Suara.com quoted on Thursday (26/10/2023).

“I knew I was positive that I was pregnant when my husband was ready to be shrouded,” she added.

Of course, his story about Taylor Swift with the background song entitled ‘All Too Well’ immediately received a lot of attention and sympathy from netizens who saw it.

Recently, the content ‘Mbak Taylor’ has stolen attention on TikTok because it contains someone’s story about their respective life stories, from love stories to their own stupidity.

The reason is, Taylor Swift’s song ‘All Too Well’, which is about the journey of a romantic relationship from happiness to heartbreak, has made netizens feel touched and want to share their hearts.

“Oh my God, being pregnant with your husband is even harder, especially not, but you’re always beautiful,” said @quexxxx.

“I can’t, I can’t! Even if I were her older sister, my husband would definitely collapse,” said @albxxxxxx.

“Maybe you’ve heard the word patience many times. But I beg you to persist and live, sis,” added @dellxxxx.

“Ma’am, don’t be sad for long, I hope you and your baby are always healthy,” said @nauxxxx.