Suara.com – The action of a man who looks like President Joko Widodo recently went viral. The figure of a man who looks like Jokowi looks like he is busy drinking or smoking a cigarette while attending a wedding.

The video of a figure resembling the number one person in Indonesia was shared by the X or Twitter account @/txtdariperokok. In its narrative, this account also touches on the actions of President Jokowi’s first child, Gibran Rakabuming Raka, who became Prabowo Subianto’s vice presidential candidate.

“When I heard that my first child wanted to be vice presidential candidate,” wrote this account as quoted by Suara.com, Thursday (26/10/2023).

The 15 second video shows a man who looks like Jokowi wearing bright clothes. The man wears a light blue shirt with a floral motif. He also wore a jeans vest and beanie at the wedding.

Meanwhile, the Jokowi-like man’s hands are filled with titanium chain bracelets. The man also looked tired and was enjoying his cigarette while chatting with other invited guests.

Suddenly, the man’s action made netizens laugh because they thought he was similar to Jokowi. Not a few even joked that this man was Jokowi’s image when he found out that his first child, Gibran, was running as Prabowo’s vice presidential candidate.

Now, until this news was published, the video of the man who looks like Jokowi has been watched 304 thousand times and received thousands of likes. Netizens also flooded the comments column with various opinions and quite a few laughed out loud because of the video.

“Mr. Owi be like: relax for now,” said the netizen.

“What kind of smoking is our leader doing?” asked netizens.

“Damn it’s really similar again,” admitted the netizen.

“New skin login,” said the netizen.

“It’s really heavy, sir,” added another.

“The father when the first child asked for a ZX25 (no). The father when the first child asked to become a presidential candidate (yes),” commented a netizen.

“The presidential election memes are all fun hahaha,” said another.

“I think Pak De is really charming,” wrote a netizen.

“The first child wants to run for president. The second child wants to be chairman of the party. The third child wants to enter isekai. Our idol’s POV,” teased the netizen.

For your information, Gibran could become Prabowo’s vice presidential candidate after the Constitutional Court (MK) granted the lawsuit regarding the age limit for presidential and vice presidential candidates. The lawsuit changes the minimum age limit for becoming a presidential or vice presidential candidate, from 40 years to 35 years.