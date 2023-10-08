In one of his last concerts in Las Vegas, Katy Perry got a big surprise from a Mexican fan. The singer invited a person from the audience to come on stage. On this occasion, the lucky one was a young woman from Colima who left the “Firework” interpreter speechless.

They shared an epic moment in the middle of the show, as the fan demonstrated her dancing skills, challenged by Katy Perry.

The young fan stole the show in Las Vegas. The singer asked her if she could dance, to which she responded “All Mexicans know how to dance.”

“Long live Mexico, cabro***,” shouted the fan – who said her name was Mara – before the massive attendance at the concert.

However, the moment that made the public explode occurred when The artist challenged the Mexican to dance the song “Swish Swish”released in 2017 with Nicki Minaj.

The young woman took advantage of the opportunity and put her best foot forward in front of the pop idol. Handstands, doing pirouettes on the floor and even a split left Katy Perry speechless.

The woman’s attitude caused a fury among the public, who did not stop applauding her. In addition, the superstar also let herself be infected by the talent of her fan.

MV

Themes

Viral Katy Perry Mexican fan Las Vegas

Read Also

Get the latest news in your email

Everything you need to know to start your day

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions