Social networks are full of surprising and unimaginable content, as is the case of this primary school teacher who has captivated his followers and without intending to have become a rising influencer.

This is Sergio Aguilera, better known as “Profe Serge”who has used his profile in Instagram to share his passion for teaching and fun activities that he develops for his students, who have become a sensation for their originality.

The reason that teacher Serge is giving something to talk about is a specific activity, because the time has come to have the important lesson of take care of eggs in class, and treat them like babies, a very popular class in basic level schools, to try to give minors a lesson about the complicated work of being parents.

However, Sergio knew how to turn it around and turn the experience into a true adventure for his little students, because the teacher went further and He built an entire system of care for his “egg-children”, he has documented everything on his social networks.

Professor Serge created a supermarket for his students to buy groceries, a civil registration system, a health system to vaccinate their eggs, he even motivated them to create their own businesses as funeral homes for eggs that crash and a financial system that teach how to distribute support among all the expenses involved in maintaining a (egg) child.

In their videos you can see their students playing at being parents and getting creative. with the houses and beds that they made for their egg babies, in addition to immersing themselves in the experience of being an adult, since the teacher trained them to be salespeople in his “Eggmart” and so that they could attend to the little eggs that came for their vaccinations at the hospital, or to those who went to the civil registry to register their eggs-children, ensuring that they live the entire experience of parenting.

While the students have fun, they learn in a friendly way what it is like to be adults, work to earn money, manage it and take care of a being (even if it is fictitious) and the good teacher Serge has documented every day of the journey through his social networks .

