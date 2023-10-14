loading…

Hamas takes tender care of babies taken from Israel while the war rages. Photo/via Telegram @jerusalem_post

GAZA – The Palestinian resistance group, Hamas, released a video of its militia caring for hostage babies with great tenderness. The babies were taken when they launched an attack on Israel last week.

Hamas, which is based in the Gaza Strip, has taken around 150 people hostage—mostly Israelis. The Zionist military is now launching a ground war in Gaza in an attempt to free the hostages.

The video released by Hamas on Telegram quickly went viral. In the video, a baby can be seen being cared for in a stroller, while other small children being cared for are aged four to six years.

A man in a camouflage war uniform and an AK series assault rifle slung across his chest is seen holding a baby, whose back rests on the gun. In the same video, a group of men can be seen pushing a baby stroller to calm the crying baby.

Towards the end of the video, a Hamas agent asks a small child to say “Bismillah” while offering him a cup of water.

The boy said so, and took the cup. The same child is seen at the beginning of the video sitting at a table and crying, while a Hamas agent wraps his bloodied ankle with a bandage.

Israel and the United States have vowed to do everything in their power to free the hostages, who are believed to be held in Hamas hideouts in the Gaza Strip, one of the most densely populated places in the world.

Meanwhile, thousands of Palestinians have fled to southern Gaza to seek refuge today after Israel warned them to evacuate ahead of a ground offensive against Hamas.

The Hamas attack, named Operation Storm al-Aqsa, against Israel last Saturday killed more than 1,300 Israelis. Zionist military officials were shocked by the sudden attack, comparing it to the 9/11 attacks on the United States.

Nearly 1,800 Gazans, most of them civilians and including more than 580 children, were killed in a wave of missile attacks on the Palestinian enclave.

Hamas said 13 of the 150 hostages were killed in Israeli airstrikes. Previously it was said four hostages died in the bombing.

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, who visited Israel yesterday, said Hamas was using the population as a “shield”.

The Israeli military said the Israeli Army had begun “localized” attacks on Gaza in the last 24 hours to clear the territory of “terrorists” and weaponry and try to find the missing people.

