Some time ago, Pratama Arhan shocked the public with the actions he showed on the field. At that time, Arhan was defending the Indonesian national team.

When he managed to break into the opponent’s goal and score a goal, Pratama Arhan showed off a different celebration than usual. This time, he took off his clothes and dedicated his goal to his beloved wife, Azizah Salsha.

Suddenly, what Pratama Arhan did went viral and was immediately discussed on social media. Not a few were amazed and admitted that they were jealous of Azizah Salsha because she got it.

Meanwhile, Erick Thahir, who witnessed Pratama Arhan’s celebration, also opened his voice and gave his response. Even the Chairman of PSSI called Pratama Arhan’s celebration a bucin celebration.

Pratama Arhan finally commented when asked about the bucin celebration which had gone viral. His response was contained in an upload on the TikTok account @lallostyou.

Reported on Thursday (12/10/2023), Pratama Arhan received an interesting question directly regarding the Bucin celebration. He was asked about his feelings after his celebration went viral.

“How does it feel after yesterday’s viral goal celebration which was nicknamed ‘bucin celebration’,” read the question.

Hearing this question, Pratama Arhan couldn’t hide his smile. The answer is simple, while considering it as a gift for his wife.

“Yes, a gift for your wife,” answered Pratama Arhan.

