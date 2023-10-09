Suara.com – A viral man went berserk because a tambourine was played in a mosque. The incident occurred at the Al Ikhlas Palm Spring Jambangan Mosque, Surabaya, East Java.

In the 2 minute 20 second video, the man with a beard and gray koko shirt enters the mosque and goes on a rampage. He appeared to be scolding the mosque administrators for allowing teenagers to play tambourine instruments.

“It’s wrong, by Allah, it’s wrong. There’s no music in the mosque. There’s no music in the mosque. In religion (Islam) there are only two things, sunnah and obligatory. There’s nothing else,” said the man in a loud voice.

According to him, the mosque does not only belong to a group of people, but to Muslims throughout the world. Because of this, this man criticized the act of playing on a tambourine which he said was not in accordance with Islamic teachings.

“The mosque is owned by Muslims. Not me, not Americans have the right here, but for worship, not for things like this (playing music). Did you know?” shouted the man.

Voice Over/Video Editor: Rayhan/Praba