loading…

Israel deployed 100 fighter jets to bomb 150 underground targets in the Gaza Strip. Photo/Illustration

GAZA TRACK – No less than 100 Israeli fighter jets attacked Hamas “underground” targets in the Gaza Strip as part of the heaviest bomb attack in the conflict so far on Saturday.

Reporting from The Guardian, Sunday (29/10/2023), the attack targeted the Hamas tunnel network and began after dusk on Friday local time.

The attack on Hamas’ extensive tunnel system, known to Israeli military planners as the “metro”, came after freed hostage Yocheved Lifshitz, 85, said he and other captives were taken deep into the tunnels during captivity.

Hamas has developed an extensive network of tunnels under the streets of the Gaza Strip. The tunnels were described by Lifshitz as “spider webs,” while other experts said they were like Viet Cong tunnels multiplied by 10,” Reuters reported, referring to Vietnamese Communist guerrilla forces during the Vietnam War in the mid-1960s.

The Palestinian militant group’s tunnels have a variety of uses, including storage, transportation and attacks, said Western and Middle Eastern sources who spoke to Reuters.

Israel targeted the tunnels, IDF spokesman Jonathan Conricus said in an update posted on X earlier this month.

According to him, over the last 20 years Hamas has built a network of tunnels from Gaza City and under Gaza City to Khan Younis and Rafah.

“Imagine the Gaza Strip as one layer for civilians and then another layer for Hamas. “We are trying to reach the second layer that Hamas has built,” Conricus said.

“This is not a bunker that Gaza civilians can access when Israel attacks. “This is only for Hamas and other terrorists so they can continue firing rockets at Israel, to plan operations, to launch terrorist (attacks) against Israel,” he added as quoted by Insider.

(ian)