The Brazilian decided to ask Friedkin’s club for compensation for a safety video after the agreement signed in 2019 with the Giallorossi club and Qatar Airways

Emanuele Zotti

13 October – MILAN

A “Pendolino ride” that risks costing Roma dearly. Yes, because Marcos Cafu is determined to ask the Friedkin club for compensation of almost 12 million euros for violation of image rights. The story concerns the agreement made by the former full-back in 2019 with the Giallorossi club and Qatar Airways (at the time sponsor of James Pallotta’s Roma) for a safety video shot in Warsaw by the Brazilian – he had given his ok to become the testimonial of the club – which is starting to be broadcast.

the facts

—

The film immediately achieved the desired success. The same cannot be said for the money that Cafu should have received and which, apparently, never reached his bank account. Months pass, but there is no sign of the money and for this reason the full-back of Roma’s third scudetto decides to rely on Vincenzo Aliotta – his trusted man in the capital – to try to mediate and find a meeting point with Roma. However, the agreement did not arrive and in the meantime, in the summer of 2020, ownership of the club passed to the Friedkins. Despite Cafu’s long wait, however – that he would like to avoid taking a company with which he has written history to court – the situation does not change and so, in recent weeks, he decides to take legal action.

request

—

Considering that the video was broadcast for a period of 46 months and given the fees that the Brazilian currently receives for some sponsorships, Cafu’s lawyers are ready to ask for 11.8 million euros in compensation. The call for a final attempt at conciliation is set for November 17th but if – once again – things do not change, Cafu is ready to take both Qatar Airways and “his” Roma to court.

October 13 – 2.36pm

