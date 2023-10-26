The film releases a clip introducing the two main architects of the infamous Hunger Games.

There is less than a month left until we pack up and return to Panem with The Hunger Games: Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, the adaptation of the novel by Suzanne Collins which serves as a prequel to the prolific literary saga.

64 years before Katniss Everdeen volunteered to save her sister and participated as a tribute to the district 12the Hunger Games were very different and much less spectacular.

The film, which recovers Francis Lawrence As director, he addresses a time of change for the games and for all of Panem, with the future president Corionalus Snow (Tom Blyth) chosen to serve as district 12 tribute mentor: Lucy Gray Baird (Rachel Zegler).

But every story needs villains, and this time it’s not Snow’s turn to be the bad guy: although his story will be the one that forges the tyrant who will rule Panem with an iron fist. Instead, Viola Davis and Peter Dinklage They will embody the disparate architects of the lethal competition.

A look at the old Hunger Games

Through the official Twitter channel (X) of The Hunger Games: Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, Lionsgate has shared a short clip of the movie which focuses on two villains.

Viola Davis is very scary as the infamous Dr. Volumnia Gaul, director of the tenth edition of the Hunger Games. Gaul introduces himself to Snow and his companions, whom he will instruct in their efforts to make the competition more attractive to the Panem public.

Dinklage, for his part, is the creator of the Hunger Games, Dean Casca Highbottom, and seems much less enthusiastic than Gaul after being introduced. And yes, it’s hard not to remember Tyrion Lannister after seeing him having a drink.

The Hunger Games: Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes will arrive in movie theaters throughout Spain on November 17with many similarities, but also differences, to the desolate Panem that we know.