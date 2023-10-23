The largest vintage car and motorbike show in Europe opens its doors from 26 to 29 October in Bologna and we at Moto.it will be present with our Nico Cereghini!

October 23, 2023

In Bologna everything is ready for the 40th edition of the Vintage Car and Motorcycle show. After decades spent in Padua, the largest event dedicated to the world of motorcycles and vintage cars is moving in the spaces of the Bologna Fair.

Auto e Moto d’Epoca is considered as the largest classic car and parts market in Europe and, thanks to this fame, it has represented, for many years, the most important international event for motoring enthusiasts. During the fair it is possible to browse among a myriad of original spare parts, as well as vehicles of all prices and brands.

The event counted every year large turnouts and, for this 40th edition, the exhibition area has more than doubled. A perfect an opportunity, in short, to immerse yourself in the past of the world of mobility, on two and four wheels.

Dates and times



The 40th edition of Auto e Moto d’Epoca will be on stage from 26 to 29 October: four days dedicated to the fascinating world of historic vehicles.

Il Thursday Auto e Moto d’Epoca will open its doors from 9:00 am until 6:00 pm. Friday 27 and Saturday 28 October the fair will start at 9:00 in the morning and end at 19:00 in the evening

Sunday 29 October the same hours will be repeated on Thursday, from 9:00 to 18:00

Tickets



Given the large turnout of the public, the organization of the fair suggests purchasing online. Please note that the ticket is valid only for the chosen date(s), allows only one entry and cannot be reused. Once issued, it will not be possible to change the date, nor will any refund be provided.

To find out every detail about the tickets you can click on this link.

How to get



Reaching Auto e Moto d’Epoca in Bologna is very simple. If you come by motorbike or car, you can take advantage of 2 car parks near the public entrances Via Michelino and Piazza Constitution.

If you arrive by train, once you get off at Bologna Centrale, you can take a taxi or bus lines TPER: 35 – 38 – 28.

We will be there, with Nico!



We at Moto.it will absolutely not miss the call, among other things with an exceptional figure: our Nico Cereghini! which will create a series of contents, some of which will also enrich the MY24 MotoFestival schedule – our Netflix of motorbikes which will return again this year.

Also follow us on social media (Instagram, Facebook) if you are not already doing so because we will publish live content directly from the fair!