The Kingpin actor does not believe that there are reasons for so many alarms after learning of the changes made to the Marvel series.

Yesterday afternoon the news broke that Marvel Studios had gotten involved in Daredevil: Born Again, the serie which would inherit the story of Netflix’s Daredevil show, would undergo a full-scale reboot of its production.

In the midst of the break caused by the writers’ strike and the current actors’ strike, Marvel has reviewed the episodes of Daredevil: Born Again that had already been filmed, about half of the 18 that will make up season 1, and has decided discard almost all the material, as well as the scripts.

Subscribe to Disney+

Your favorite movies and series are on Disney+. Subscribe for €8.99/month or save 2 months with the annual subscription, compared to 12 months at the monthly subscription price.

Start subscription

The House of Ideas has decided to let go of the scriptwriters and is currently looking for new writers to change the general focus of the series.

With much of the production already underway, it is a mystery as to what percentage of the filmed episodes will be saved from this purge of Marvel Studioswhich has also decided to change its focus from television series to something more conventional.

Something normal, according to Vincent D’Onofrio

When a user reposted a not-so-old tweet from Vincent D’Onofrio about the filming of Daredevil: Born Again, saying that the story had aged very poorly, the actor Kingpin He did not hesitate to respond calmly.

“Unless you really know what’s going on, there’s a chance you’re wrong in this statement. We’re going to present the best series we can: one we can be proud of. Have a little confidence, my friend, trust.

Every interesting project I’ve been involved in has constantly evolved during pre-production, production and post-production. It is simply reported these days as if it were big news, which it is not.

It’s simple, a group of creatives doing everything they can to get it right. It’s a constant in this business. I wouldn’t have it any other way. “Frankly, I would be worried if we settled for less.”

Although he actor Try to make light of the matter, a radical change of direction with half a series practically filmed is not so common, especially something that involves the complete renovation of the writers’ room.

We will have to wait and see how the situation evolves in the coming weeks, since it was not possible to return to filming until the end of the filming. SAG-AFTRA strikeand negotiations have just been suspended.